Norwegian Air Argentina details launch plans
Norwegian Air Argentina CEO Ole Christian Melhus, via his official LinkedIn account, announced (04-Sep-2018) Norwegian Air Argentina commenced bookings for domestic services on 04-Aug-2018. The carrier will launch operations on 16-Oct-2018, operating from Buenos Aires Aeroparque Jorge Newbery Airport to Cordoba and Mendoza. Further plans include destinations such as Iguazu, Bariloche, Neuquen and Salta. The carrier will commence operating with one 189 seat Boeing 737-800 aircraft. The carrier will offer three fare structures: LowFare including 10kg of carryon bag; LowFare+ including 10kg of carryon bag one 20kg checked in bag and seat selection; Flex including 15kg of carryon bag, two 20kg checked in bags, seat selection, fast track and priority boarding. [more - original PR - Spanish]