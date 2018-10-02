Norwegian Air Argentina confirms launch on 16-Oct-2018
Norwegian confirmed (01-Oct-2018) Norwegian Air Argentina will commence operations effective 16-Oct-2018, launching Buenos Aires Aeroparque-Cordoba and Buenos Aires Aeroparque-Mendoza services. The carrier has plans to operate services from Buenos Aires to Cordoba, Mendoza, Iguazu, Bariloche, Neuquen and Salta with Boeing 737-800 aircraft. Norwegian Air UK operates London Gatwick-Buenos Aires Ezeiza service. Norwegian stated: "Passengers travelling on Norwegian's route from London Gatwick to Buenos Aires Ezeiza International Airport can take advantage of the new flights departing from the city's domestic airport which is a short taxi or bus transfer away". According to Google Maps, the airports are 40km apart. International-domestic Argentina reservations need to be made separately. Norwegian CEO Bjørn Kjos stated: "The imminent start of our operations in Argentina confirms our long term commitment to the region and represents a milestone in Norwegian's history. Our new flights will help to improve connectivity, will boost local tourism and increase investment across the country generating a positive impact to local communities. Customers arriving on our long haul service to Buenos Aires can now additionally travel across Argentina with confidence and ease thanks to our new domestic routes". [more - original PR]