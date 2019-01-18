18-Jan-2019 9:57 AM
Norwegian Air announces suspension of services and reduced frequencies
Norwegian Air announced (17-Jan-2019) it will permanently suspend the following routes:
- Rome-Gothenburg;
- Rome-Tenerife;
- Rome-Reykjavik;
- Rome-Tel Aviv;
- The carrier will also reduce frequency on the following services:
- Palma de Mallorca-Copenhagen: 14 to 13 times weekly;
- Palma de Mallorca-Oslo: Nine to eight times weekly;
- Palma de Mallorca-Dusseldorf: Nine to seven times weekly;
- Palma de Mallorca-Helsinki: Seven to six times weekly;
- Rome-Helsinki: Six to four times weekly;
- Tenerife North-Madrid: Nine to seven times weekly.
The decisions are part of a series of cost cutting measures to improve profitability. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - Danish]