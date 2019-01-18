Become a CAPA Member
18-Jan-2019 9:57 AM

Norwegian Air announces suspension of services and reduced frequencies

Norwegian Air announced (17-Jan-2019) it will permanently suspend the following routes:

  • Rome-Gothenburg;
  • Rome-Tenerife;
  • Rome-Reykjavik;
  • Rome-Tel Aviv;
  • The carrier will also reduce frequency on the following services:
    • Palma de Mallorca-Copenhagen: 14 to 13 times weekly;
    • Palma de Mallorca-Oslo: Nine to eight times weekly;
    • Palma de Mallorca-Dusseldorf: Nine to seven times weekly;
    • Palma de Mallorca-Helsinki: Seven to six times weekly;
    • Rome-Helsinki: Six to four times weekly;
    • Tenerife North-Madrid: Nine to seven times weekly.

The decisions are part of a series of cost cutting measures to improve profitability. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - Danish]

