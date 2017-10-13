Norwegian, Aeromexico and Willie Walsh among CAPA Aviation for Excellence Award winners

CAPA - Centre for Aviation stated (13-Oct-2017) Norwegian, jetBlue, airBaltic, TAP Portugal and Cobalt Air scooped the airline awards at the 2017 CAPA Aviation Awards for Excellence, held in London on 12-Oct-2017 as part of the 2017 CAPA-ACTE Global Summit. Aeromexico CEO Andres Conesa received the executive of the year award, while Amsterdam, Dublin and Pittsburgh airports were recognised as leaders across three airport categories. IAG's Willie Walsh was recognised with the prestigious CAPA Legends Award (CAPA Hall of Fame). [more - original PR]