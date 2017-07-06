Norwegian Air International increases capacity from Paris CDG with two new US services

Norwegian Air International revealed (05-Jul-2017) increased capacity on transatlantic services between Paris CDG and the US from early 2018, according to a 05-Jul-2017 GDS display:

New services: Paris CDG-Boston: Three times weekly from 02-May-2018; Paris CDG-Oakland: Four times weekly from 10-Apr-2018;

Increased frequency: Paris CDG-Los Angeles: Increase from two to six times weekly from 03-May-2018; Paris CDG-New York JFK: Increase from six to 12 times weekly from 28-Feb-2018.



All services will be operated with Boeing 787-9 aircraft. Norwegian Group CEO Bjørn Kjos commented: "Within just a year, we have added seven US gateways... We will now offer nonstop service from 15 US cities to 13 European cities, no other airline can rival that". [more - original PR]