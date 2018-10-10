Norway to invest EUR7.7bn in transport and communications infrastructure in 2019

Norway's Government announced (09-Oct-2018) plans to invest NOK73.1 billion (EUR7.7 billion) in transport and communications infrastructure in its 2019 budget, an increase of 7.9% year-on-year. The budget includes NOK5.7 billion (EUR600 million) in national roadway maintenance and renewal and NOK26.4 billion (EUR2.8 billion) for transformation of the Norwegian rail network into a more efficient and environmentally friendly transport system. [more - original PR]