20-Apr-2020 10:16 AM

Norway Government extends agreements with Widerøe, SAS and Norwegian

Norway's Government extended (17-Apr-2020) agreements with Widerøe, SAS and Norwegian to offer basic transport between regions until 31-May-2020, previously scheduled to expire on 30-Apr-2020. The agreement will include seven additional weekly Tromsø-Alta frequencies, and an amendment in Bodø-Tromsø service to meet the need for patient travel in the region and further connections between south and north. [more - original PR - Norwegian]

