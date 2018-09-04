Become a CAPA Member
4-Sep-2018 10:07 AM

Northwest International Cargo Airlines receives preliminary approval from CAAC

CAAC announced (03-Sep-2018) Northwest International Cargo Airlines received preliminary approval from CAAC Northwest Regional Administration. Details of the start up are as follows:

  • Investors: Shaanxi Transport Construction Investment Co Ltd (50%), Hangzhou YTO Express Airlines (20%), West Airport Group (10%), Shaanxi Province Airport Aviation Industry Investment Co Ltd (20%);
  • Registered capital: CNY1 billion (USD146.7 million);
  • Airport base: Xian Xianyang International Airport;
  • Scope of business: Domestic and international cargo air transportation;
  • Aircraft: Boeing 737;
  • Source of professional and technical personnel: Has recruited 15 captains and three pilots. [more - original PR - Chinese]

