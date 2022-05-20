20-May-2022 11:48 AM
Northern Pacific Airways requests US DoT authorisation to operate international scheduled services
Northern Pacific Airways submitted (17-May-2022) an application to the US Department of Transportation requesting Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity and exemption authority to operate scheduled passenger, freight and mail services between the US and all countries with which the US has an Open-Skies agreement. Northern Pacific, a proposed LCC to be based at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, is also requesting blanket route integration authority. The carrier plans to operate scheduled services to South Korea and Japan from Anchorage using Boeing 757 equipment. [more - original PR]