Norse Atlantic UK to launch London Gatwick-Boston service in Sep-2023
London Gatwick Airport confirmed (04-Jul-2023) Norse Atlantic UK plans to launch London Gatwick-Boston service on 02-Sep-2023. The carrier will operate the service on a five times weekly basis with Boeing 787-9 equipment, according to OAG and the CAPA Route Changes Database. Norse Atlantic UK plans to operate with six based aircraft at London Gatwick during peak summer 2023, making the airport its largest base. [more - original PR]