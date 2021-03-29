Become a CAPA Member
29-Mar-2021 11:18 AM

Norse Atlantic completes nearly USD150m private placement

Norse Atlantic Airways completed (26-Mar-2021) a NOK1275 million (USD148.5 million) share placement through the allocation of 63.75 million new shares in the company at NOK20 (USD2.3) per share. The placement was multiple times oversubscribed with "very strong interest" from Nordic and international investors. The company confirmed plans to list on Euronext Growth Oslo subject to completion of the placement and Oslo Stock Exchange approval. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]

