15-Jun-2022 11:48 AM

Norse Atlantic commences operations with launch of Oslo-New York JFK service

Norse Atlantic Airways commenced (14-Jun-2022) operations with the launch of Oslo-New York JFK service on 14-Jun-2022, using Boeing 787 aircraft. CEO Bjorn Tore Larsen stated: "Norse Atlantic Airways has now entered a new chapter", adding: "We now look ahead to ramping up our network". The carrier plans to increase Oslo-New York frequency to daily from 04-Jul-2022 and is the sole scheduled operator on the route, according to OAG. The service launch also marked the formal opening of Avinor Oslo Airport's new non-Schengen terminal. As previously reported by CAPA, Norse Atlantic also plans to launch services from Oslo to Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Los Angeles in summer 2022. [more - original PR]

