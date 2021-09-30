30-Sep-2021 5:24 AM
Norse Atlantic applies to US DoT for foreign carrier permit, outlines US plans
Norse Atlantic Airways applied (28-Sep-2021) to the US Department of Transportation (DoT) for a foreign air carrier permit and exemption to operate scheduled and charter services to the full extent authorised by the US-EU-Iceland-Norway Air Transport Agreement. Norse Atlantic plans to begin scheduled services to the US in summer 2022, serving New York Stewart, Fort Lauderdale and Los Angeles from Oslo with Boeing 787 aircraft. The carrier also applied for an AOC with Norway's Civil Aviation Authority which it expects to receive in early Nov-2021. [more - original PR]