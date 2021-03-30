Become a CAPA Member
30-Mar-2021

Norse Atlantic Airways to lease nine AerCap Boeing 787s

Norse Atlantic Airways and AerCap signed (29-Mar-2021) lease agreements for the start up's initial fleet of six Boeing 787-9 aircraft and three 787-8s. The lease terms are approximately eight years for the 787-8s and 12 years for the 787-9s. Delivery is scheduled to begin during 2021 ahead of Norse Atlantic's planned launch in Dec-2021, with delivery of all aircraft expected by the end of 1Q2022. [more - original PR - Norse Atlantic] [more - original PR - AerCap]

