30-Mar-2021 9:40 AM
Norse Atlantic Airways to lease nine AerCap Boeing 787s
Norse Atlantic Airways and AerCap signed (29-Mar-2021) lease agreements for the start up's initial fleet of six Boeing 787-9 aircraft and three 787-8s. The lease terms are approximately eight years for the 787-8s and 12 years for the 787-9s. Delivery is scheduled to begin during 2021 ahead of Norse Atlantic's planned launch in Dec-2021, with delivery of all aircraft expected by the end of 1Q2022. [more - original PR - Norse Atlantic] [more - original PR - AerCap]