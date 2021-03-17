17-Mar-2021 5:07 PM
Norse Atlantic Airways to lease 12 former Norwegian 787s
Norse Atlantic Airways CEO Bjorn Tore Larsen reported (15-Mar-2021) plans to lease twelve former Norwegian Air Shuttle Boeing 787 aircraft, which are expected to be the sole aircraft in the new LCC's fleet. Nine 787s have been secured with three pending lease contracts. Norse Atlantic plans to establish hubs throughout the US and Europe including New York, Los Angeles, Miami, London, Paris and Oslo. Plans also include collaboration with other Norwegian airlines, including Norwegian Air Shuttle and Flyr. As previously reported by CAPA, the LCC plans to enter operation by Dec-2021. [more - original PR]