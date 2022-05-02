Norse Atlantic Airways to launch four services from Oslo to US in summer 2022

Norse Atlantic Airways announced (29-Apr-2022) plans to launch the following services in summer 2022:

Oslo-New York JFK: Three times weekly from 14-Jun-2022, increasing to daily from 04-Jul-2022;

Oslo-Fort Lauderdale: Three times weekly from 18-Jun-2022;

Oslo-Orlando: Three times weekly from 05-Jul-2022;

Oslo-Los Angeles: Three times weekly from 09-Aug-2022.

CEO Bjorn Tore Larsen said the launches will be "a major milestone", adding: "The introduction of affordable Norse Atlantic Airways point-to-point flights between Europe and the US will benefit both local tourism and businesses. Not only are we directly investing in the countries that we operate by employing local staff we are also supporting job creation across the wider tourism and service industry". All services will be operated with Boeing 787 aircraft. [more - original PR]