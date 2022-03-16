Norse Atlantic Airways secures London Gatwick slots, adjusts launch strategy amid market uncertainty

Norse Atlantic Airways secured (15-Mar-2022) slots to operate from London Gatwick Airport, with flights expected to launch in Jun-2022. The carrier plans to commence ticket sales and confirm its route offering in Apr-2022 under an adjusted launch strategy, citing impacts of the invasion of Ukraine on fuel costs and demand. Norse CEO and founder Bjørn Tore Larsen stated the carrier's "flexible fleet arrangements, low cost base and strong financial foundation allow us to take a careful approach to launch", adding: "We're thrilled to have been awarded slots to operate flights to and from London Gatwick Airport as it gives us access to a very attractive market". As previously reported by CAPA, the carrier will begin trans-Atlantic operations in Jun-2022, and established an agreement with the British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) in Sep-2021 in line with plans to establish a London Gatwick base. [more - original PR]