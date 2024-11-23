Loading
23-Nov-2024 12:41 PM

Norse Atlantic Airways has seen 'a lot of demand from crew' for work-life balance: SVP of people

Norse Atlantic Airways SVP of people Miika Inkilainen, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit World & Awards for Excellence, stated (22-Nov-2024) the carrier has seen "a lot of demand from crew for work-life balance". Mr Inkilainen said the carrier publishes its staff schedules 1.5 months prior and is "working towards putting some fixed elements there", however "it is a challenge".

