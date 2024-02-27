Become a CAPA Member
Loading
27-Feb-2024 10:18 AM

Norse Atlantic Airways and Air Peace announce ACMI charter agreement

Norse Atlantic Airways entered (26-Feb-2024) into an agreement with Air Peace for an ACMI charter service. The collaboration "marks the beginning of a strategic partnership aimed at providing air travel solutions between London and Lagos". Commencing in Apr-2024, initially for a period of two months with the potential for a longer term agreement, the London Gatwick-Lagos ACMI charter will operate four times weekly. Norse Atlantic Airways will be using slots at London Gatwick allocated to Air Peace to facilitate the new route. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More