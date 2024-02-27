27-Feb-2024 10:18 AM
Norse Atlantic Airways and Air Peace announce ACMI charter agreement
Norse Atlantic Airways entered (26-Feb-2024) into an agreement with Air Peace for an ACMI charter service. The collaboration "marks the beginning of a strategic partnership aimed at providing air travel solutions between London and Lagos". Commencing in Apr-2024, initially for a period of two months with the potential for a longer term agreement, the London Gatwick-Lagos ACMI charter will operate four times weekly. Norse Atlantic Airways will be using slots at London Gatwick allocated to Air Peace to facilitate the new route. [more - original PR]