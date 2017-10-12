Finnair repurchases 100% stake in Nordic Regional Airlines, seeking new partner

Finnair repurchased (11-Oct-2017) the remaining equity stakes in Nordic Regional Airlines (Norra) from StaffPoint Holding Oy (StaffPoint) and Kilco Oy, subject to regulatory approval. StaffPoint and Kilco previously held 45% and 15% stakes respectively. Finnair director of operations Jaakko Schildt stated: "Our goal is to find a new, industrial partner to develop Norra's operations with us... the past few years have shown that the joint venture model works well for the domestic and Nordic markets". Norra operates a fleet of 24 ATR and Embraer aircraft serving Finnish domestic and Nordic and Baltic regional markets. [more - original PR - English] [more - original PR - Finnish]