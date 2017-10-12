Loading
12-Oct-2017 12:00 PM

Finnair repurchases 100% stake in Nordic Regional Airlines, seeking new partner

Finnair repurchased (11-Oct-2017) the remaining equity stakes in Nordic Regional Airlines (Norra) from StaffPoint Holding Oy (StaffPoint) and Kilco Oy, subject to regulatory approval. StaffPoint and Kilco previously held 45% and 15% stakes respectively. Finnair director of operations Jaakko Schildt stated: "Our goal is to find a new, industrial partner to develop Norra's operations with us... the past few years have shown that the joint venture model works well for the domestic and Nordic markets". Norra operates a fleet of 24 ATR and Embraer aircraft serving Finnish domestic and Nordic and Baltic regional markets. [more - original PR - English] [more - original PR - Finnish

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More