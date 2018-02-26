Norfolk Island Airlines cancelling all passengers services from 18-Mar-2018

Norfolk Island Airlines, via its official Facebook account, confirmed (26-Feb-2018) it is "cancelling all passenger services" from 18-Mar-2018. The last Norfolk Island Airlines scheduled service will be ON346 Norfolk Island to Brisbane on 17-Mar-2018. The carrier stated: "Over the last 12 months the airline has endeavoured to provide Norfolk Island with additional independent passenger services to Auckland and Brisbane. The airline was the only business that came forward to try and solve the damage to the Island economy due to the loss of direct New Zealand services. The direct Auckland service proved to be unprofitable, due to increased charges applied to the route after the decision was made to commence operations, and now with the loss of the Auckland service these same increased operating costs have resulted in continued passenger operations, to and from Brisbane, not being sustainable".