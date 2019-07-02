Nordica to increase profitability

Nordica announced (01-Jul-2019) plans to increase profitability. Board member Kristi Ojakäär said: "The changes made in the line network at the beginning of 2019 have already had a positive effect on this year's financial results, and from autumn we will focus only on profitable activities, stop flying unprofitable routes, and focus on increasing the volume of foreign flights through the subsidiary, Regional Jet OÜ". Mr Ojakäär noted the provision of air services to major airlines, such as SAS and LOT Polish Airlines, was successful in 2018. Mr Ojakäär said the subsidiary's customer base is growing and the business is expected to hold long term potential. Nordica increased its fleet by three aircraft in 2018 to support Regional Jet OÜ operations and plans further fleet increases in the coming years. [more - original PR - English/Estonian/Russian]