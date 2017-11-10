Nordica confirms hopes to achieve profitability in 2017

Nordica confirmed (08-Nov-2017) it could achieve profitability in 2017. The carrier reported significant growth on domestic and foreign markets and better than expected financial results for 2017. Nordica chairman Jaan Tamm said: "Nordica's more than doubled its numbers in 2017 where a lot of figures are concerned. I admit that such a sudden upturn – and the tight schedule we've been operating due to Estonia's presidency of the Council of the European Union – has had an impact on our service quality in the last couple of months." According to Mr Tamm, the carrier's passengers "expect a high-quality, dependable service, and that's what we'll be focusing on in the year ahead". In 2018 Nordica plans moderate growth on its domestic market and in its export services. The carrier also plans to obtain an additional reserve aircraft. Three to four additional aircraft are planned to be deployed in 2018. [more - original PR - English/Estonian/Russian]