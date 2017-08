NokScoot reported (11-Aug-2017) revenue increased 34.34% year-on-year to THB1296.63 million (USD39.02 million) in 2Q2017 due to growth in passenger numbers and load factor. Revenue per passenger decreased slightly as airfares were adjusted in response to market conditions and increased competition on China routes. Operating costs increased 26.78% to THB1416.63 million (USD42.63 million) mainly due to higher fuel costs. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]