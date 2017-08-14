Loading
14-Aug-2017 11:18 AM

Nok Air reports net loss in 2Q2017

Nok Air reported (11-Aug-2017) the following financial highlights:

  • Three months ended 30-Jun-2017:
    • Revenue: THB3389 million (USD98.8 million), +14.1% year-on-year;
    • Costs: THB4004 million (USD116.7 million), +9.0%;
    • Profit (loss) before tax: (THB614.9 million) (USD17.9 million), compared to a loss of THB704.6 million (USD20.3 million) in p-c-p;
    • Net profit (loss): (THB614.9 million) (USD17.9 million), compared to a loss of THB704.6 million (USD20.3 million) in p-c-p;
    • Passenger numbers: 2.0 million, -4.0%;
    • Passenger load factor: 81.5%, -3.0ppts;
    • Passenger yield: THB2.32 (USD6.8 cents), +9.0%;
    • Revenue per ASK: THB2.08 (USD6.1 cents), +6.7%;
    • Cost per ASK: THB2.62 (USD7.6 cents), +7.8%;;
    • Cost per ASK excl fuel: THB2.02 (USD5.9 cents), +1.0%;
  • Six months ended 30-Jun-2017:
    • Revenue: THB7477 million (USD212.0 million), +17.7%;
    • Costs: THB8386 million (USD237.8 million), +12.8%;
    • Profit (loss) before tax: (THB909 million) (USD25.8 million), compared to a loss of THB1084 million (USD30.6 million) in p-c-p;
    • Net profit (loss): (THB909 million) (USD25.8 million), compared to a loss of THB1085 million (USD30.6 million) in p-c-p;
    • Passenger numbers: 4.4 million, +6.0%;
    • Passenger load factor: 84.8%, -2.0ppts;
    • Passenger yield: THB1.96 (USD5.6 cents), -12.1%;
    • Revenue per ASK: THB2.14 (USD6.1 cents), +1.4%;
    • Cost per ASK: THB2.51 (USD7.1 cents), +0.4%;
    • Cost per ASK excl fuel: THB1.91 (USD5.4 cents), +8.2%;
    • Total assets: THB5955 million (USD168.9 million);
    • Cash and cash equivalents: THB2792 million (USD79.2 million);
    • Total liabilities: THB6107 million (USD173.2 million). [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]

*Based on the average conversion rate at THB1 = USD0.029154 for 2Q2017
*Based on the average conversion rate at THB1 = USD0.028812 for 1H2017
*Based on the average conversion rate at THB1 = USD0.028359 for 2Q2016
*Based on the average conversion rate at THB1 = USD0.028206 for 1H2016

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More