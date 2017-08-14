Nok Air reports net loss in 2Q2017

Nok Air reported (11-Aug-2017) the following financial highlights:

Three months ended 30-Jun-2017: Revenue: THB3389 million (USD98.8 million), +14.1% year-on-year; Costs: THB4004 million (USD116.7 million), +9.0%; Profit (loss) before tax: (THB614.9 million) (USD17.9 million), compared to a loss of THB704.6 million (USD20.3 million) in p-c-p; Net profit (loss): (THB614.9 million) (USD17.9 million), compared to a loss of THB704.6 million (USD20.3 million) in p-c-p; Passenger numbers: 2.0 million, -4.0%; Passenger load factor: 81.5%, -3.0ppts; Passenger yield: THB2.32 (USD6.8 cents), +9.0%; Revenue per ASK: THB2.08 (USD6.1 cents), +6.7%; Cost per ASK: THB2.62 (USD7.6 cents), +7.8%;; Cost per ASK excl fuel: THB2.02 (USD5.9 cents), +1.0%;

Six months ended 30-Jun-2017: Revenue: THB7477 million (USD212.0 million), +17.7%; Costs: THB8386 million (USD237.8 million), +12.8%; Profit (loss) before tax: (THB909 million) (USD25.8 million), compared to a loss of THB1084 million (USD30.6 million) in p-c-p; Net profit (loss): (THB909 million) (USD25.8 million), compared to a loss of THB1085 million (USD30.6 million) in p-c-p; Passenger numbers: 4.4 million, +6.0%; Passenger load factor: 84.8%, -2.0ppts; Passenger yield: THB1.96 (USD5.6 cents), -12.1%; Revenue per ASK: THB2.14 (USD6.1 cents), +1.4%; Cost per ASK: THB2.51 (USD7.1 cents), +0.4%; Cost per ASK excl fuel: THB1.91 (USD5.4 cents), +8.2%; Total assets: THB5955 million (USD168.9 million); Cash and cash equivalents: THB2792 million (USD79.2 million); Total liabilities: THB6107 million (USD173.2 million). [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]



*Based on the average conversion rate at THB1 = USD0.029154 for 2Q2017

*Based on the average conversion rate at THB1 = USD0.028812 for 1H2017

*Based on the average conversion rate at THB1 = USD0.028359 for 2Q2016

*Based on the average conversion rate at THB1 = USD0.028206 for 1H2016