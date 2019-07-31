Nok Air to increase capital, funding route expansion and fleet improvement

Nok Air allocated (30-Jul-2019) 908.8 million new shares since 31-Jan-2019, with a par value of THB1 (USD0.32) per share at THB2.75 (USD0.89) per share, to existing shareholders proportionate to their respective shareholdings. Of the shares, 836.5 million were subscribed. Net proceeds the company received on 08-Feb-2019 from the offer for sale of its newly issued shares were THB2.2 million (USD74.5 million). The funds are to be deployed for working capital, loan pay downs, aircraft and fleet improvement and the expansion of new routes and network improvements. [more - original PR]