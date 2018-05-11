Nok Air reports net loss in 1Q2018

Nok Air reported (10-May-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 31-Mar-2018:

Revenue: THB4317 million (USD136.8 million), +5.6%; Passenger: THB3789 million (USD120.1 million), +6.8%; Service revenue: THB406.9 million (USD12.9 million), +38.6%;

Total costs: THB4349 million (USD137.9 million), -0.8%;

Profit (loss) before tax: (THB32.1 million) (USD1.0 million), compared to a loss of THB294.1 million (USD8.4 million) in p-c-p;

Net profit (loss): (THB32.1 million) (USD1.0 million), compared to a loss of THB294.1 million (USD8.4 million) in p-c-p;

Passengers: 2.5 million, +3.8%;

Passenger load factor: 93.8%, +6.0ppts;

Passenger yield: THB1.99 (USD 6.3 cents), -13.4%;

Revenue per ASK: THB2.12 (USD 6.7 cents), -2.7%;

Cost per ASK: THB2.19 (USD 6.9 cents), -8.2%;

Cost per ASK excl fuel: THB1.76 (USD 5.6 cents), -7.4%;

Total assets: THB7245 million (USD229.6 million);

Total liabilities: THB6555 million (USD207.8 million). [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at THB1 = USD0.031697 for 1Q2018

*Based on the average conversion rate at THB1 = USD0.028466 for 1Q2017