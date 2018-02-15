Loading
16-Feb-2018 10:50 AM

Nok Air reports double digit revenue growth in 2017

Nok Air reported (15-Feb-2018) the following consolidated financial highlights for 12 months ended 31-Dec-2017:

  • Total revenue: THB20,377 million (USD601.0 million), +20.3% year-on-year;
    • NokScoot: THB5580 million (USD164.6 million);
    • Passenger: THB17,386 million (USD512.8 million), +17.8%;
    • Service revenue: THB2186 million (USD64.5 million), +49.4%;
  • Total costs: THB22,268 million (USD656.8 million), +10.3%;
    • NokScoot: THB5657 million (USD166.8 million);
  • Profit (loss) before tax: (THB1900 million) (USD56.0 million), compared to a loss of THB3270 million (USD92.5 million) in p-c-p;
  • Net profit (loss): (THB1900 million) (USD56.0 million), compared to a loss of THB3270 million (USD92.5 million) in p-c-p;
    • NokScoot: (THB612.0 million) (USD18.0 million);
  • Passengers: 8.8 million, +2.6%;
  • Passenger load factor: 85.6%, +0.5ppt;
  • Passenger yield: THB2.20 (USD6.5 cents), +0.9%;
  • Revenue per ASK: THB2.06 (USD6.1 cents), +2.0%;
  • Cost per ASK: THB2.40 (USD7.1 cents), -4.4%;
  • Cost per ASK excl fuel: THB1.80 (USD5.3 cents), +13.0%;
  • Total assets: THB7330 million (USD216.2 million);
  • Cash and cash equivalents: THB3170 million (USD93.5 million);
  • Total liabilities: THB6639 million (USD195.8 million). [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]

*Based on the average conversion rate at THB1 = USD0.029493 for 2017
**Based on the average conversion rate at THB1 = USD0.028344 for 2016
***Traffic figures excludes subsidiaries

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More