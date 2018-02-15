16-Feb-2018 10:50 AM
Nok Air reports double digit revenue growth in 2017
Nok Air reported (15-Feb-2018) the following consolidated financial highlights for 12 months ended 31-Dec-2017:
- Total revenue: THB20,377 million (USD601.0 million), +20.3% year-on-year;
- NokScoot: THB5580 million (USD164.6 million);
- Passenger: THB17,386 million (USD512.8 million), +17.8%;
- Service revenue: THB2186 million (USD64.5 million), +49.4%;
- Total costs: THB22,268 million (USD656.8 million), +10.3%;
- NokScoot: THB5657 million (USD166.8 million);
- Profit (loss) before tax: (THB1900 million) (USD56.0 million), compared to a loss of THB3270 million (USD92.5 million) in p-c-p;
- Net profit (loss): (THB1900 million) (USD56.0 million), compared to a loss of THB3270 million (USD92.5 million) in p-c-p;
- NokScoot: (THB612.0 million) (USD18.0 million);
- Passengers: 8.8 million, +2.6%;
- Passenger load factor: 85.6%, +0.5ppt;
- Passenger yield: THB2.20 (USD6.5 cents), +0.9%;
- Revenue per ASK: THB2.06 (USD6.1 cents), +2.0%;
- Cost per ASK: THB2.40 (USD7.1 cents), -4.4%;
- Cost per ASK excl fuel: THB1.80 (USD5.3 cents), +13.0%;
- Total assets: THB7330 million (USD216.2 million);
- Cash and cash equivalents: THB3170 million (USD93.5 million);
- Total liabilities: THB6639 million (USD195.8 million). [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]
*Based on the average conversion rate at THB1 = USD0.029493 for 2017
**Based on the average conversion rate at THB1 = USD0.028344 for 2016
***Traffic figures excludes subsidiaries