15-Sep-2020 9:18 AM
Nok Air outlines series of measures in response to C sign listing
Nok Air announced (14-Sep-2020) plans to implement the following measures to resolve its securities being posted with a 'C' (caution) sign:
- Shift marketing positioning, increase cooperation with various business partners not limited to airline partners and increase ancillary revenue other than air fare revenue and cargo transportation;
- Debt restructuring by negotiating with creditors to improve the cashflow situation. This is being carried out by negotiating for debt and interest payment suspension, extensions to bill settlement period, reduction in debt and interest (fully or partially), and leasing fee renegotiation to reflect the current state of the aviation industry;
- Revision of long and short term marketing plan. This means the emphasis on optimising route network and fleet strategy to reflect the restriction on international travel for the short term basis;
- For the long term, the company plans for international expansion as international air travel becomes viable. Furthermore, the company aims to increase distribution channels to cover various platform and forging an ever closer relationship with travel agencies both in and out of Thailand;
- Increasing the fleet efficiency by adding more night time operations, fleet adjustment, improvement in managing maintenance scheduling and thus reducing costs;
- Organisational restructuring. The company will streamline its business process for improved efficiency along with the optimisation on the workforce and enhance employee's skills and expertise. [more - original PR]