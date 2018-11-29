Nok Air outlines plans to improve revenue and reduce costs

Nok Air reported (28-Nov-2018) the following details in response to its shareholders' equity being less than 50% of paid up capital for 3Q2018:

Causes of losses: External factors: Increase in jet fuel price; Decrease in Chinese tourist arrivals due to the boat accident in Phuket; "Price war" in the aviation industry; Fluctuation of the US dollar; Internal factors: Efficiency of aircraft utilisation; Cost efficiency;

Solutions: Revenue improvement: Adjust products to offer more choice; Arrange business partners (co-branding) in addition to airline partners; Increase ancillary revenue, including cargo revenue; Codeshare with strategic airline partners, including NokScoot ; Diversify charter operations to countries such as India ; Cost reduction: Remodelling of ground handling; Maintenance cost reduction; Fuel management through flight plan optimisation and use of performance tools; Fleet management by phasing out old aircraft and introducing new aircraft with lower operating costs and long haul capability; Increase aircraft utilisation from 7.9 to 10.3 hours per day by adding night time and longer haul international services; Improve services to "regain passengers' confidence".



The airline also plans to expand cooperation with Thai Airways and seek additional business partners, including considering investing in subsidiaries such as NokScoot. [more - original PR]