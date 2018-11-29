29-Nov-2018 8:08 AM
Nok Air outlines plans to improve revenue and reduce costs
Nok Air reported (28-Nov-2018) the following details in response to its shareholders' equity being less than 50% of paid up capital for 3Q2018:
- Causes of losses:
- Solutions:
- Revenue improvement:
- Cost reduction:
- Remodelling of ground handling;
- Maintenance cost reduction;
- Fuel management through flight plan optimisation and use of performance tools;
- Fleet management by phasing out old aircraft and introducing new aircraft with lower operating costs and long haul capability;
- Increase aircraft utilisation from 7.9 to 10.3 hours per day by adding night time and longer haul international services;
- Improve services to "regain passengers' confidence".
The airline also plans to expand cooperation with Thai Airways and seek additional business partners, including considering investing in subsidiaries such as NokScoot. [more - original PR]