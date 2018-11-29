Become a CAPA Member
Nok Air outlines plans to improve revenue and reduce costs

Nok Air reported (28-Nov-2018) the following details in response to its shareholders' equity being less than 50% of paid up capital for 3Q2018:

  • Causes of losses:
    • External factors:
      • Increase in jet fuel price;
      • Decrease in Chinese tourist arrivals due to the boat accident in Phuket;
      • "Price war" in the aviation industry;
      • Fluctuation of the US dollar;
    • Internal factors:
      • Efficiency of aircraft utilisation;
      • Cost efficiency;
  • Solutions:
    • Revenue improvement:
      • Adjust products to offer more choice;
      • Arrange business partners (co-branding) in addition to airline partners;
      • Increase ancillary revenue, including cargo revenue;
      • Codeshare with strategic airline partners, including NokScoot;
      • Diversify charter operations to countries such as India;
    • Cost reduction:
      • Remodelling of ground handling;
      • Maintenance cost reduction;
      • Fuel management through flight plan optimisation and use of performance tools;
      • Fleet management by phasing out old aircraft and introducing new aircraft with lower operating costs and long haul capability;
      • Increase aircraft utilisation from 7.9 to 10.3 hours per day by adding night time and longer haul international services;
      • Improve services to "regain passengers' confidence".

The airline also plans to expand cooperation with Thai Airways and seek additional business partners, including considering investing in subsidiaries such as NokScoot. [more - original PR]

