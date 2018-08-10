Become a CAPA Member
Loading
10-Aug-2018 9:52 AM

Nok Air net loss widens in 2Q2018

Nok Air reported (09-Aug-2018) the following financial highlights:

  • Three months ended 30-Jun-2018:
    • Total revenue: THB3355 million (USD104.9 million), -1.0% year-on-year;
    • Total costs: THB4097 million (USD128.1 million), +2.3%;
    • Net profit (loss): (THB742.6 million) (USD23.2 million), compared to a loss of THB614.9 million in p-c-p;
    • Passenger yield: THB1.81 (USD 5.7 cents), -22.0%;
    • Revenue per ASK: PHP1.83 (USD 5.7 cents), -12.0%;
    • Cost per ASK: THB2.31 (USD 7.2 cents), -11.8%;
    • Cost per ASK excl fuel: PHP1.61 (USD 5.0 cents), -20.3%;
  • Six months ended 30-Jun-2018:
    • Total revenue: THB7672 million (USD241.2 million), +2.6%;
    • Total costs: THB8446 million (USD265.6 million), +0.7%;
    • Net profit (loss): (THB774.7 million) (USD24.4 million), compared to a loss of THB909.0 million in p-c-p;
    • Passenger yield: PHP1.91 (USD 6.0 cents), -2.6%;
    • Revenue per ASK: PHP1.98 (USD 6.2 cents), -7.5%;
    • Cost per ASK: PHP2.24 (USD 7.0 cents), -10.8%;
    • Cost per ASK excl fuel: PHP1.56 (USD 4.9 cents), -18.3%;
    • Total assets: THB4756 million (USD149.6 million);
    • Cash and cash equivalents: THB275.0 million (USD8.6 million);
    • Total liabilities: THB3651 million (USD114.8 million). [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at THB1 = USD0.031264 for 2Q2018
*Based on the average conversion rate at THB1 = USD0.031442 for 1H2018

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More