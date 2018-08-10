10-Aug-2018 9:52 AM
Nok Air net loss widens in 2Q2018
Nok Air reported (09-Aug-2018) the following financial highlights:
- Three months ended 30-Jun-2018:
- Total revenue: THB3355 million (USD104.9 million), -1.0% year-on-year;
- Total costs: THB4097 million (USD128.1 million), +2.3%;
- Net profit (loss): (THB742.6 million) (USD23.2 million), compared to a loss of THB614.9 million in p-c-p;
- Passenger yield: THB1.81 (USD 5.7 cents), -22.0%;
- Revenue per ASK: PHP1.83 (USD 5.7 cents), -12.0%;
- Cost per ASK: THB2.31 (USD 7.2 cents), -11.8%;
- Cost per ASK excl fuel: PHP1.61 (USD 5.0 cents), -20.3%;
- Six months ended 30-Jun-2018:
- Total revenue: THB7672 million (USD241.2 million), +2.6%;
- Total costs: THB8446 million (USD265.6 million), +0.7%;
- Net profit (loss): (THB774.7 million) (USD24.4 million), compared to a loss of THB909.0 million in p-c-p;
- Passenger yield: PHP1.91 (USD 6.0 cents), -2.6%;
- Revenue per ASK: PHP1.98 (USD 6.2 cents), -7.5%;
- Cost per ASK: PHP2.24 (USD 7.0 cents), -10.8%;
- Cost per ASK excl fuel: PHP1.56 (USD 4.9 cents), -18.3%;
- Total assets: THB4756 million (USD149.6 million);
- Cash and cash equivalents: THB275.0 million (USD8.6 million);
- Total liabilities: THB3651 million (USD114.8 million). [more - original PR]
*Based on the average conversion rate at THB1 = USD0.031264 for 2Q2018
*Based on the average conversion rate at THB1 = USD0.031442 for 1H2018