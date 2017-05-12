12-May-2017 10:45 AM
Nok Air losses narrow in 1Q2017
Nok Air reported (11-May-2017) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 31-Mar-2017:
- Revenue: THB4088 million (USD116.1 million), +20.9%;
- Passenger: THB3548 million (USD100.8 million), +16.8%;
- Service revenue: THB293.7 million (USD8.3 million), +41.1%;
- Total costs: THB4382 million (USD124.4 million), +16.5%;
- Profit (loss) before tax: (THB294.1 million) (USD8.4 million), compared to a loss of THB379.4 million (USD10.6 million) in p-c-p;
- Net profit (loss): (THB294.1 million) (USD8.4 million), compared to a loss of THB380.0 million (USD10.6 million) in p-c-p;
- Passengers: 2.4 million, +16.3%;
- Passenger load factor: 87.7%, -1.5ppt;
- Passenger yield: THB2.3 (USD 6.5 cents), -1.7%;
- Revenue per ASK: THB2.18 (USD 6.2 cents), -4.0%;
- Cost per ASK: THB2.36 (USD 6.7 cents), -8.2%;
- Cost per ASK excl fuel: THB1.76 (US D5.0 cents), -18.9%;
- Total assets: THB5881 million (USD167.0 million);
- Total liabilities: THB6511 million (USD184.9 million). [more - original PR]
*Based on the average conversion rate at THB1 = USD0.028398 for 1Q2017
*Based on the average conversion rate at THB1 = USD0.028 for 1Q2016