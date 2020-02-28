28-Feb-2020 10:15 AM
NOK Air loss narrows in 2019 on cost cutting efforts
NOK Air reported (27-Feb-2020) the following financial highlights for 2019:
- Total revenue: THB12,709 million (USD409 million), -8.5% year-on-year;
- Passenger: THB11,228 million (USD361 million), -6.5%;
- Total costs: THB14,423 million (USD464 million), -11.5%;
- Profit (loss): (THB1714 million) (USD55 million), compared to a loss of THB2405 million in p-c-p;
- Passenger yield: THB1.93 (USD 6.2 cents), +1%;
- Revenue per ASK: THB11.92 (USD 6.2 cents), -0.5%;
- Cost per ASK: THB2.18 (USD 7 cents), -6%;
- Cost per ASK excl fuel: THB1.54 (USD 5 cents), -4.4%;
- Total assets: THB15,171 million (USD488 million);
- Total liabilities: THB18,639 million (USD599 million). [more - original PR]
*Based on the average conversion rate at THB1 = USD0.032147