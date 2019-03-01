Nok Air issues clarification on potential acquisition by Asia Aviation

Nok Air issued (28-Feb-2019) a clarification regarding information released on 25-Feb-2019 concerning a potential acquisition of the company by Asia Aviation from the carrier's major shareholder. According to Nok Air:

Asia Aviation Public Company Limited has made inquiries to the major shareholders of the company;

The major shareholder of Nok Air has informed the carrier there are many interested parties to invest in it, which are under consideration. No actions have neen taken that are binding on the company.

Nok Air previously stated Asia Aviation is "currently considering whether such investment is appropriate, but there has not been any written agreements nor any actions taken that are binding on the Company with respect to the acquisition of Nok Air shares". [more - original PR]