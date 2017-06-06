NMCIA to position Mexico has a hub for Latin America

Mexico Minister of Communications and Transport Gerardo Ruiz Esparza, speaking at the IATA AGM, said (05-Jun-2017) that New Mexico City International Airport (NMCIA) will have the capacity to handle up to 120 million passengers p/a. Mr Esparza said the airport will be one of the world’s three largest airports and will "turn Mexico into the most natural hubs of Latin America". The new airport for Mexico City is slated to open in 2020.