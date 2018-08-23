23-Aug-2018 7:41 AM
Nippon Cargo Airlines to address maintenance division issues
Nippon Cargo Airlines announced (22-Aug-2018) plans to implement the following preventative measures to avoid further grounding of aircraft due to inadequate maintenance and violations of civil aeronautics law:
- Explore plans to consolidate fleet to operate one aircraft type;
- Deploy additional aircraft maintenance personnel;
- Increase oversight of maintenance operational personnel by maintenance division management;
- Assign additional managers to oversee maintenance operations at airports other than Tokyo Narita Airport during peak periods;
- Increase opportunities for direct communication between all departments to improve company wide awareness of safety and compliance issues;
- Provide safety and compliance training for all employees;
- Change airworthiness certification validity period from continuous type to one year period;
- Implement consignment system for aircraft structure repairs. [more - original PR]