Become a CAPA Member
Loading
23-Aug-2018 7:41 AM

Nippon Cargo Airlines to address maintenance division issues

Nippon Cargo Airlines announced (22-Aug-2018) plans to implement the following preventative measures to avoid further grounding of aircraft due to inadequate maintenance and violations of civil aeronautics law:

  • Explore plans to consolidate fleet to operate one aircraft type;
  • Deploy additional aircraft maintenance personnel;
  • Increase oversight of maintenance operational personnel by maintenance division management;
  • Assign additional managers to oversee maintenance operations at airports other than Tokyo Narita Airport during peak periods;
  • Increase opportunities for direct communication between all departments to improve company wide awareness of safety and compliance issues;
  • Provide safety and compliance training for all employees;
  • Change airworthiness certification validity period from continuous type to one year period;
  • Implement consignment system for aircraft structure repairs. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More