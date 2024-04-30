Nine of Western Europe's top 10 markets record double digit capacity growth in 2023
CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled: 'Western Europe: top 10 aviation nations ranked by capacity, seats per head, local airline share', stated (29-Apr-2024) Western Europe's top 10 aviation markets by 2023 seat capacity divide clearly into the big five of the UK, Spain, Germany, Italy and France, and the second tier of the Netherlands, Portugal, Greece, Switzerland and Norway. In 2023, nine of the top 10 had double digit seat growth, but only Greece, Portugal, Spain and Italy were above their 2019 figures. Germany (-20%) and Norway (-11%) were still below 2019 seat numbers by double digit percentages. Local airlines have more than 30% of the seat share in nine markets and lead in seven, while Ryanair is the leader in the other three. [more - CAPA Analysis]