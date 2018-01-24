NIKI assets awarded to founder Niki Lauda, initial deal with IAG rescinded

NIKI's insolvency administrators for Germany and Austria, Dr Lucas Flöther and Ulla Reisch, awarded (23-Jan-2018) the sale of NIKI to Niki Lauda. "Laudamotion GmbH emerged as the best bidder... from a transparent bidding process", the administrators said. It is assumed that a short term insolvency approval will be achieved in both Austria and Germany. IAG said it is "disappointed that NIKI will not be able to develop and grow stronger as part of the group". [more - original PR - German] [more - original PR - IAG]