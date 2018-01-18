Niki Lauda offers vision for NIKI if selected as tenderer

NIKI founder Niki Lauda published (17-Jan-2018) an open letter to NIKI employees. Mr Lauda criticised the handling of NIKI's provisional insolvency proceedings in Germany by Dr Lucas Flöther and Dr Frank Kebekus, stating their actions have "brought NIKI into the present situation". Mr Lauda also outlined his vision for NIKI if he were selected to take over the company:

Recommence operations in Mar-2018 with a hub at Vienna International Airport and a focus on the Austrian market;

and a focus on the Austrian market; A "job offer" for all NIKI employees.

Mr Lauda said aircraft for a relaunch "are already secured" and his private jet company Laudamotion GmbH has a valid AOC, meaning it can take over NIKI's slots immediately. As previously reported by CAPA, offers for NIKI are due on 19-Jan-2018. [more - original PR - German]