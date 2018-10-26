Nigeria's President commissions new international terminal at Port Harcourt Airport

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari, via his personal Twitter account, announced (25-Oct-2018) he commissioned the new international terminal at Port Harcourt Airport on 25-Oct-2018, describing the event as a "significant landmark for international air travellers" throughout the "entire country". Mr Buhari said the government will continue to upgrade Nigeria's transport infrastructure. He noted: "Following the large increase in the number of passengers and air passenger travel, the terminal became grossly inadequate to cater for the increasing passenger travel... The Federal Government is responding to global trend of which aviation has become a catalyst for economic growth and facilitates the movement of persons" (NAN, 25-Oct-2018). As previously reported by CAPA, the terminal was constructed by the built by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation.