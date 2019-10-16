Become a CAPA Member
16-Oct-2019 12:01 PM

Nigeria's Minister of Transport exploring private sector investments for airport projects

Nigeria's Minister of Transport Rotimi Amaechi reported (15-Oct-2019) there is a requirement for significant investment to facilitate the nation's medium and long term airport infrastructure plans. Mr Amaechi said: "As a result of limited resources for capital projects development, government is exploring the possibility of private sector participation to towards the realization of the industries' potentials". [more - original PR]

