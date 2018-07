Nigeria's Government, via its official Twitter account, provided (26-Jul-2018) a breakdown of funding for Nigeria Air. The government will "provide a USD55m upfront grant in order to ensure the take off of the airline" in 2018. The government also stated it is "not paying USD300m for [a] 5% stake in the airline, adding that USD300m was the entire cash flow funding requirement of the carrier for a three year period".