Nigerian Government launches new national carrier, Nigeria Air

Nigeria's Government, via its official Twitter account, revealed (18-Jul-2018) the branding and livery for its new national carrier, Nigeria Air, which is due to commence operations in Dec-2018. Details include:

Ownership and financing: The carrier will be established under a public-private partnership arrangement and the government will own no more than 5%. The government will seek investors and support the airline with viability gap funding. Minister of State for Aviation Hadi Sirika stated: "This will be a national carrier that is private sector led and driven. It is a business, not a social service. Government will not be involved in running it or deciding who runs it";

Fleet: Mr Sirika held talks with Airbus and Boeing at the 2018 Farnborough International Airshow and will make announcements regarding Nigeria Air's fleet "very soon";

Network: The government considered 1000 potential routes for the carrier and identified 81 domestic, regional and international routes so far.

The Ministry of Aviation is also undertaking an "aviation road map", which includes airport concessions, aerotropolis development, MRO facilities and an aircraft leasing company. [more - original PR]