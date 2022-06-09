Nigerian aviation sector surpasses pre-pandemic levels: NCAA director general

Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) director general Musa Shuaibu Nuhu commented (06-Jun-2022) on the recovery of the Nigerian aviation sector from the COVID-19 pandemic, stating: "We certainly have recovered from COVID-19 pandemic". Mr Nuhu added: "Not that we have recovered from the COVID-19 level, we have passed the pre-COVID-19 level". He also said: "Right now, I have about 10 to 12 aircraft on wet lease to fill the gap of the demands of the system". [more - original PR]