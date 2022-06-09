Nigeria to introduce new airport slot system for international carriers

Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) director general Musa Shuaibu Nuhu stated (06-Jun-2022) NCAA plans to introduce an airport slot system, under which international airlines will pay for slots on a reciprocal basis with slot regimes in other countries. Mr Nuhu commented: "We cannot hide under the issue of slots to give unfair commercial advantage to foreign airlines over Nigerian airlines". He also provided the following hypothetical example of the slot system: "If a Nigerian airline is going to the United Kingdom and they insist Nigerian airline must buy slots, then any British airlines that is coming into Nigeria will need to pay for slots too". He added: "If you tell me a particular airline from Nigeria cannot go to Heathrow because you cannot get slots, then their airline cannot come into Lagos". [more - original PR]