Nordic Investment Bank agrees to partly finance Copenhagen Airport expansion programme

Nordic Investment Bank and Copenhagen Airports A/S signed (19-Dec-2017) a 10 year, DKK900 million (EUR121 million) agreement to finance capacity investments and expansion projects at Copenhagen Kastrup Airport. The loan will finance four capacity expansion projects under the airport's wider investment programme, including:
- Expansion of the central safety control system to add five new lanes and improve facilities, due for completion in early 2018;
- Expansion of T2 to add 4000sqm and a new metro bridge interconnector to T3;
- Replacement of the granite floor in T3;
- Construct the new pier E, which will add seven gates for both Schengen and non-Schengen traffic to the airport in 2019. [more - original PR]