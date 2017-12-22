Nordic Investment Bank to finance Stockholm Arlanda T5 expansion

Swedavia signed (21-Dec-2017) an agreement with Nordic Investment Bank for a SEK2 billion (EUR201 million), 10 year maturity loan for construction of a new pier at Stockholm Arlanda Airport. The new pier will expand T5 and add 14 aircraft stands "that can receive larger types of aircraft". The number of passengers travelling through Arlanda is expected to grow around 2.3% p/a until 2050. Construction of the new pier will begin in 2020 and is scheduled for completion in 2025. [more - original PR]