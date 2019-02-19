Newcastle Williamtown Airport CEO calls for runway upgrades and further international services

Newcastle Williamtown Airport CEO Peter Cock welcomed (18-Feb-2019) the success of Virgin Australia's Newcastle-Auckland service over summer 2018/2019, the airport's first international route in 16 years. Dr Cock said: "From our perspective, the Newcastle-Auckland service was a great success across a range of measures... Passenger numbers grew strongly throughout the season and the airport has proven itself to be a capable international facility. We are currently in negotiations to continue the service next season and are confident of continuing to fly to our close neighbour". Dr Cock also called for political support to allow for upgrades to the runway accessed from RAAF Base Williamtown, to allow for long haul services to Los Angeles, Seoul and Tokyo. [more - original PR]