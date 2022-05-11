New Zealand's Government brings forward border reopening

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced (11-May-2022) an early opening of New Zealand's border and a simplification of immigration settings, plans to address the immediate skill shortages in New Zealand and speed up the economic recovery from coronavirus. New Zealand's border is scheduled to open from 23:59 on 31-Jul-2022. The Government has also announced new rebalanced immigration settings which will help businesses access the key skills they need while ensuring wages and working conditions are improved. Ms Ardern stated: "The cornerstone of our rebalance is the new Green List which will incentivise and attract high skilled migrants to New Zealand, by providing a new streamlined pathway to residency for those globally hard to fill roles". The new Green List that includes over 85 hard to fill roles created to attract and retain high-skilled workers to fill skill shortages. The Green List will provide streamlined and prioritised pathway to residency incentivising high skilled healthcare, engineers, trade and tech sector workers to relocate to New Zealand long term. New Zealand's Government also announced visa extensions for approximately 20,000 migrants already in New Zealand to ensure skilled workers stay in country. Cruise ships able to return with the opening of the maritime border from 31 July, and a full resumption of international education is scheduled from 31-Jul-2022. [more - original PR]