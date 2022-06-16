Become a CAPA Member
Loading
16-Jun-2022 10:36 AM

New Zealand's Government amends coronavirus travel restrictions

New Zealand's Minister for COVID-19 Response Ayesha Verrall stated (15-Jun-2022) travellers to New Zealand will no longer need a coronavirus pre-departure test from 23:59 on 20-Jun-2022. Ms Verrall stated: "We had intended to remove the requirement for travellers to have a pre-departure test by 31 July. But with cases continuing to decline despite over 387,000 arrivals since borders reopened there is evidence this measure can now be lifted". Ms Verrall added: "In order to understand what new strains of COVID are arriving at the border travellers will still be required to self-test on Day 0/1 and again on Day 5/6. If the result of either test is positive, they must then get a PCR test". Additionally, from 23:29 on 20-Jun-2022 passengers transiting through New Zealand will no longer need to be vaccinated, nor be required to complete a New Zealand Traveller Declaration. Ms Verral stated: "Travellers with COVID-19 like symptoms (e.g. Hayfever) will also be able to choose between showing a negative COVID test, or a certificate from a health professional stating that they are unlikely to have COVID-19 before travelling". The maximum penalty for reaching the Air Border Order's vaccination requirement will also be reduced from NZD4000 (USD2516) to NZD1000 (USD629). [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More